BALTIMORE — Baltimore Aircoil Company (BAC) announced enhancements to its Nexus® Modular Hybrid Cooler, an intelligent, plug-and-play, modular hybrid fluid cooler for HVAC and light industrial applications. The Nexus Modular Hybrid Cooler, which boasts low installation, operational, and maintenance costs, now provides enhanced water quality resulting from an upgraded water management system. An optional water disinfecting system as well as a product redesign now meet even the most stringent local building codes regarding fire safety and noise reduction.

The BAC Nexus Modular Hybrid Cooler was designed to minimize maintenance cost by reducing spray water volume by up to 60% by allowing accessibility to all components at the front of the unit and by operating dry when temperature and climate allow. What’s more, it reduces water treatment costs with its DiamondClear® Design, which prevents stagnant water in the system and minimizes scale build-up and biological growth. The new optional, compact, and fully integrated UV water disinfecting system rounds out the product’s enhanced water management system. This UV disinfecting system further minimizes bacterial growth delivering exceptional water quality and enhancing health and safety, all without changing the unit’s footprint.

Corrosion-resistant, premium materials are standard on the unit, which reduces the need for maintenance, Fan and motor redundancy reduce unplanned downtime. There is no need for permanent ladders or elevated platforms to perform routine maintenance, making the Nexus® Modular Hybrid Cooler safe to operate. Additionally, new optional accessories are now available to further reduce sound levels and help comply with stringent fire codes and sound requirements.

The unit eliminates the need for a separate heat exchanger or controls, and it delivers reduced water treatment requirements with no sweeper piping or side-stream filtration required. The system’s compact design makes it ideal for constrained spaces, including indoors. This compact design also reduces installation costs, as modules can fit into a freight elevator, thus eliminating the need for cranes or helicopters.

This innovative hybrid cooler design also offers up to 50% water savings and 40% energy savings. The iPilot® Control System automatically switches among three modes – fully evaporative, fully dry, or balanced Nexus mode, according to environmental conditions, operating priorities and cooling demands. The efficiency is enhanced, thanks to the patented hCore® Heat Transfer Technology and a direct-drive, variable-speed EC Fan System. For more information, visit http://www.baltimoreaircoil.com/nexus.