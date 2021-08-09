BELOIT, Wis. — Regal Beloit Corp., a global manufacturer of high-efficiency electric motors and power transmission products, unveiled its enhanced Power Transmission Solutions (PTS) Edge tools. Regal® Edge tools include product selection modules for belt drive, bearing, and gearing products and mechanical power components as well as bearing registration and a belt drive efficiency calculator. These improved Edge tools are easier to use, mobile-friendly and fully integrated to the regalbeloit.com online product catalog.

Edge product selection modules assist users in selecting the right power transmission mechanical components based on their specific application requirements. Once they install new bearings products, the bearing registration allows users to not only register their bearings but also manage assets on the Regal PT mobile app. The belt drive efficiency calculator helps users to calculate how much money they can save on energy consumption by using Browning™ belt drives.

“The enhanced Edge tools allow a mobile friendly, integrated customer experience across regalbeloit.com,” said Matthew Clemens, DCX marketing specialist at Regal. “The modules have been updated to help point customers to common parts, versus made-to-order parts, so the primary selections are readily available.”