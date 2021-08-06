BELOIT, Wis. — Regal Beloit Corp., a global provider in the engineering and manufacturing of high-efficiency electric motors and power transmission products, announced a new, easier way for users to procure its broad offering of Perceptiv sensors, software, and services by bundling them into four tiered, easy-to-understand packages and introducing three service tiers. Now, customers with varying degrees of asset monitoring needs will find it easier to match their requirements with Regal’s internet of things (IoT) solutions.

Regal’s extensive IoT offering consists of four classes of connected products and sensors along with three analysis and reporting service packages. These offerings can be customized to meet a wide range of customer needs in almost any industry, including food, beverage, material handling, aggregate, and heavy metals. The four classes of connected products and sensors include entry-level asset management services for companies in the early stages of IoT implementation as well as highly engineered products and services to monitor mission-critical equipment.

Asset Management Class: For those in the early stages of IoT implementation; includes the recently launched Regal Tag-It™ program powered by Perceptiv intelligence.

Sentry Class: A basic offering with several wireless vibration and temperature sensors with a patented sensor designed to fit into a bearing Zerk fitting, which delivers visual indications of high temperature.

Pro Class: Includes wireless vibration, temperature, and electrical current sensors that provide higher-resolution data and early indicators of equipment degradation.

Expert Class: Includes highly engineered sensors to measure early failure indicators in rotating machinery, such as transient torque, bearing loads, lubrication quality, energy efficiency, and infrared thermography. These tools were developed based on the Perceptiv intelligence team’s decades of experience in solving complex machinery problems, which gives users a solution that fits their needs and is tailored to their equipment. This class also includes Perceptiv wireless condition monitoring and the System Plast® iCOF® condition monitoring device, which were both introduced last year.

Users will also gain access to the knowledge and application expertise of Regal’s Perceptiv Connected Services team for complete turnkey support. In addition to the variety of wired and wireless sensors available, customers can now utilize three analysis and reporting services:

Basic: Includes time-trend analysis, state-based alerts and a user-friendly dashboard.

Standard: Includes time-trend analysis, condition-based alerts, a user-friendly dashboard, remote technical support, and quarterly reports generated by an analysis expert.

Premium: Includes artificial intelligence (AI) for advanced and automated diagnostics, time-trend analysis, condition-based alerts, a user-friendly dashboard, remote technical support, and monthly reports generated by an analysis expert.

“Plant assets vary in complexity and criticality, requiring a multi-tiered strategy to monitor them,” said Dan Phillips, technical director, Perceptiv Connected Services at Regal. “With this array of connected products and sensor technology and the Perceptiv team’s application experience, Regal is uniquely qualified to partner with customers and help them to operate their equipment more reliably while also helping to increase their profitability.

“The Perceptiv ecosystem of hardware, software, and human-ware is setting a new standard for industrial monitoring,” he continued. “Proactive maintenance, rather than reactive, should be the new normal, with information as the guide to streamlining processes, including part stocking, repair scheduling, and labor planning. This can be done on-premises or through cloud computing. We recognize that in addition to the varying levels of asset criticality, there are different requirements for the aggregation and analysis of equipment data. This is why it was essential for us to launch these tiered packages. We’ve created a structure to simplify the variety of products, services, and capabilities to make it easier for our customers to match their needs with our solutions. As such, we’re able to provide secure on-premises or cloud computing solutions and have flexible options to integrate with many existing systems. Modular and flexible solutions are paramount, as we serve a variety of industries.”