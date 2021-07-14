OAKVILLE, Ontario, Canada — Grundfos, a global leader in pumps and water solutions, announced a solar panel system installation at its Oakville, Ontario, Canada facility.

“In response to the fundamental ​changes taking place around us, as well as our desire to make a positive contribution to the world, the Grundfos Global Strategy 2025 aims to reduce the company’s water consumption and CO2 emissions by 50%,” said Stephan Schmidt, country director for Canada and area sales director for USA and Canada – industry OEM, Grundfos.

Locally, Grundfos is already making a mark with steps to reduce its environmental footprint with the newly installed solar panel system, which will generate 68% of the facility’s energy consumption while simultaneously avoiding two tons of CO2 emissions per year.

“Addressing the world’s sustainability challenges is critical to our lives and of our future generations,” Schmidt added. “We believe we can make people’s lives better every day, and we’re proud to exemplify that belief through our work in the Oakville community.”

