YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Spartan Scientific, manufacturer of high-quality fluid and pneumatic automation components, introduces the SSDP, a miniature fixed-displacement solenoid pump. Spartan’s team has designed the component from the ground up to work within the rigorous environments of scientific and medical applications among others that require finite fluid control. The Spartan SSDP is highly accurate and reliable with few moving parts, making it an ideal replacement for inferior and more costly diaphragm and peristaltic pumps.

The SSDP works like an automatic syringe. An internal diaphragm uses little power to draw media into the device when energized and expels and seals off flow when deactivated, eliminating the need for an external shut-off valve. This process is repeated to deliver the necessary amount of media based on the application requirement.

The pump is capable of self-priming when located up to 3 meters above its fluid reservoir. Manual priming is also possible by cycling the pump rapidly until no bubbles are visible in the outlet tube or by applying a vacuum to the outlet after the pump is actuated to draw fluid through. Once primed, each valve should yield a consistent dose volume. Operating frequency can be varied up to 5Hz to affect the flow rate of the pump.

Other features include:

Options for SSDP15/30/60 for tubing sizes, seals, and duty cycling;

Maximum cycle rate of 6Hz, designed for up to 20 million cycles of service;

Indicator light option;

Environmentally resistant packaging; and

Competitive cost.

The SSDP is ideal for applications that require injecting solutions into media processing, such as chemical, flavor, or scent dispensing.

As with all Spartan Scientific products, the SSDP is designed and manufactured in Youngstown, Ohio, using an ISO 9001:2015 quality system and extensive testing to ensure reliability and customer satisfaction. Spartan also provides full sales and engineering support through a certified national distributor network. For more information, visit www.spartanscientific.com.