High-Speed Multi-Function Recorders – B&K Precision

YORBA LINDA, Calif. — B&K Precision, a designer and manufacturer of reliable, cost-effective test and measurement instruments, announced the expansion of its Data Recorder line with the new DAS30/50/60 family. These instruments were developed by B&K Precision's subsidiary Sefram in France, which specializes in the design and manufacture of data acquisition instruments and other test and measurement solutions.

The DAS30/50/60 data recorders feature a fast sampling interval of 1 µs (1 MSa/s), a wide input range ( ±5 mV to ±500 V), and large internal solid-state memory of up to 64 GB. Combined with the CAT III isolation rating, these instruments are well-suited for a wide range of applications from small sensor signal logging to electrical power analysis.

The built-in power analysis application measures and records voltage and current on both single and three phase networks. The results are displayed as a harmonics graph, Fresnal diagram, and oscilloscope waveform.

The Pt100/Pt1000 inputs are a factory option on the DAS30 and DAS50 models and standard for the DAS60. The integrated thermal printer is a factory option on all three models. Compared to similar data recorders in the market, these instruments offer a number of advantages, such as high-speed sampling interval, long battery life, a large touchscreen, and large standard memory. For more information, visit www.bkprecision.com.