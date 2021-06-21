SEATTLE — Seeq Corp., a manufacturer of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) advanced analytics software, has launched a new program, the Seeq SaaS Workshop. In collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the Seeq SaaS Workshop simplifies the migration path to the cloud for Seeq’s on premise customers. Seeq SaaS on AWS benefits for manufacturing organizations include ease of deployment, added support, and faster access to new Seeq capabilities.

Eligible customers participating in the Seeq SaaS Workshop will benefit from a no-cost SaaS migration service along with additional pricing options for Seeq subscriptions. In addition, Seeq's dedicated support team will assist in efficiently migrating on premise Seeq implementations, data connections, and workloads to the AWS cloud. Program eligibility includes current Seeq customers with on premise deployments, who can easily sign up for this limited-time program to accelerate their digitalization initiatives.

Seeq’s rapid growth is being fueled in part by its commitment to cloud-based computing. Seeq is available on AWS Marketplace, has AWS Industrial Competency status, and supports many data storage services, including Amazon Redshift, Amazon S3, plus machine learning in Amazon SageMaker, and other services.

“Customers go to AWS Marketplace to find solutions that provide advanced analytics and real-time collaboration to support their journey to the cloud,” said Mona Chadha, director, AWS marketplace category management. “We are pleased to support Seeq customers’ migration to the cloud through the Seeq SaaS Workshop.”

Allnex, a global leader in industrial coating resins, is an example of pairing secure cloud services with innovation in advanced analytics with their migration to Seeq SaaS on AWS.

“Allnex utilized Seeq as an on-premise application during the pilot project,” said Diego Gravina, IT coordinator at Allnex. “But we decided to rollout Seeq as a cloud application due to the advantages this model brings to our business. Our cloud migration was quick, easy, and reliable.”

Seeq’s comprehensive set of applications for analyzing and sharing insights on process manufacturing data include Workbench for easy to use advanced analytics, Organizer for publishing reports and dashboards, and Data Lab for accessing Python libraries. Seeq applications empower engineers and subject matter experts to rapidly investigate, collaborate, and distribute insights to improve operations and business outcomes.

“Seeq’s advanced analytics on AWS combines flexibility and scalability,” said Dustin Johnson, chief architect, Seeq. “And partnering with AWS to streamline our customers’ journey to the cloud will quickly empower each of them to unlock the value in their data.”

In addition to AWS data services, Seeq connects to an extensive set of data storage platforms from vendors, including OSIsoft, Siemens, GE, Honeywell, Inductive Automation, AVEVA, AspenTech, Yokogawa, InfluxDB, Snowflake, and others. For more information, visit seeq.com.