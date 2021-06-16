There are many factors to consider when looking to achieve ultra-efficiency in an HVAC system. Newer homes, for example, are built to a substantially higher standard than homes with previously existing code demands, evidenced by insulation levels that are at least 25% higher and blower-door scores of half or better than code. Ultra-efficient construction can benefit homeowners with potential energy savings, lower operating costs, and, of course, a much healthier and more comfortable environment. One of the most important aspects of achieving this level of efficiency is an investment in HVAC solutions such as ductless or variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems.