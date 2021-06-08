WARWICK, R.I. — Quick Fitting, a manufacturer of quick connection technology for plumbing, electrical, industrial, municipal, and OEM applications, announces its ProBite+ push-to-connect fitting delivers fast, safe, and easy installation in commercial applications. Removable, reusable, and repositionable, ProBite+ is designed to make a perfect connection every time.

With its push-to-connect fitting, installation is easy and requires few steps. What’s more, without any soldering, gluing, or crimping required, safety is greater, risks are lowered, and installation is made faster, all of which provide economic benefits to end users. ProBite+ features no open flames or chemical exposures, which reduces the risk of tool accidents or errors. The connection’s lead-free design also improves health and safety.

The ProBite+ installs wet or dry, allowing its users to connect quickly and move on without the pipe being completely dry or having to call a fire watch.

Quick Fitting’s special grip ring technology is manufactured in the U.S. and provides the right combination of flexibility, strength, and shape memory to enable users to remove and reuse a fitting multiple times without losing any connecting capability. For more information, visit www.quickfitting.com.