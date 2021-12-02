EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Quick Fitting, a manufacturer of quick connection technology for plumbing, electrical, industrial, municipal, and OEM applications, announces CopperHead® Slip Repair Couplings, a fast and easy way to permanently and reliably fix pipe leaks and breaks. Suitable for copper, PEX and CPVC tubing, the CopperHead Slip Repair Couplings are essential supplies for plumbers and homeowners.

For most repairs, only a single Slip Repair Coupling is needed, compared to the two sweat copper fittings that are traditionally used. There is no need to find and prepare a length of a specific pipe type to go in between. Slip repair couplings are also more forgiving because they don’t need to be cut for distance perfectly.

The patent pending design of CopperHead pure copper push fittings creates an instant connection in a few seconds with superior performance and sealing properties compared to conventional push-fit technology.

The dual seal design allows for high pressure ranges. The outer seal protects the inner seal from degradation throughout the lifetime of the connection, and the design generates 100% more sealing surface than single seal push fittings. The U.S.-made grip-ring technology ensures a better fit to the pipe and offers excellent resilience for reusability and adjustment, tested to be four to five times the industry average.

With its push-to-connect fitting, installation is easy and requires few steps and few tools. What’s more, without any soldering, gluing, or crimping required, safety is increased and risks are lowered. Health and safety are also improved by the lead-free design, which has been tested and approved to the strict U.S. national lead law standards.

