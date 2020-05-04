Expanded OptiFlex™ Line of Building Controls – Automated Logic

KENNESAW, Ga. — Automated Logic Corporation released its latest OptiFlex™ BACnet building controllers (B-BCs) for smart buildings. The new B-BCs join the OptiFlex family, Automated Logic’s current generation of flexible, scalable building controls for the WebCTRL® building automation system. Available in three models, the new B-BCs offer ultimate flexibility and connectivity for control applications that require expandable input/output (I/O), routing, and integration capabilities. Automated Logic, a provider of innovative building management solutions, is a part of Carrier, a global provider of HVAC, refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies.

The new B-BCs can control multiple pieces of HVAC equipment simultaneously and can be custom programmed to meet new or existing applications. They are ideal for controlling complex central plants, air handlers, and rooftop units. With support for up to 44 physical I/O points on the baseboard, the B-BCs can be expanded to support an additional 180 I/O points. They can also serve as BACnet routers/gateways, pulling in up to 200 integration points from building systems, such as lighting and security. The various systems can then be managed using the WebCTRL building automation system, where operators can monitor and control comfort and energy usage from any web-enabled location.

“We are excited to release our innovative BACnet Building Controllers, combining all the benefits of the new OptiFlex family into one powerful device, including routing, integration, and integrated I/O”, said Mead Rusert, president, Automated Logic.

The latest B-BCs also include new connectivity options for Automated Logic’s smart field devices. OptiPoint operator interfaces can be connected to the IP port, and OptiPoint smart valves can be connected to a new Act Net port.

The B-BCs are BACnet Testing Laboratories (BTL) certified to BACnet protocol revision 14 and conform to the BACnet Building Controller (B-BC), BACnet Router (B-RTR), and BACnet BBMD (B-BBMD) device profiles.

The B-BCs are backwards compatible with existing WebCTRL systems, making them ideal for new or existing buildings where additional point capacity is needed. They are available for order today, with shipments beginning in early May. To learn more about the new OptiFlex BACnet building controllers or the WebCTRL building automation system, visit www.automatedlogic.com.