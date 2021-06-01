When Swire Coca-Cola needed to expand its Salt Lake City distribution center, their facility manager, environmental manager, and mechanical engineers reviewed heating and ventilating options — and made an interesting decision.

Swire Coca-Cola needed to double the size of their Salt Lake City warehouse/distribution center. Their goal was to install a heating solution that would not occupy usable floor space and would reduce energy costs in both the existing 300,00s/f facility as well as their newly added 300,000s/f facility expansion.

DOWNLOAD THE CASE STUDY