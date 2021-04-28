Project Delivery Method: Construction Management @ Risk (CM) with Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP)

Owner Team: College president, owner representative (consultant), project manager of capital project, and facility manager (in-house staff)

Project Delivery Team: CM project manager; job superintendent; mechanical-electrical coordinator; and architect, acoustical, plumbing, electrical, structural, fire protection, and security consultants

HVAC Project Team: HVAC project manager-subcontractor; building automation system (BAS) technician (in-house staff); BAS technician-subcontractor; operations and maintenance (O&M) technician (in-house staff); third-party commissioning consultant (CxC); and testing, adjusting, and balancing (TAB) technician

Application 2019 ASHRAE Handbook: Places of Assembly, Chapter 5; Educational Facilities, Chapter 8; and Museums, Galleries, Archives, and Libraries, Chapter 24

Systems 2020 ASHRAE Handbook: HVAC System Analysis and Selection, Chapter 1; Decentralized Cooling and Heating, Chapter 2; and Air-Handling and Distribution, Chapter 4

Equipment 2020 ASHRAE Handbook: Room Air Distribution Equipment, Chapter 20

Project Type: Renovation

References: 2017 ASHRAE Handbook, Fundamentals; 2019 ASHRAE Handbook, HVAC Applications; 2020 ASHRAE Handbook, HVAC Systems and Equipment; and refer to the codes and standards in the back of each ASHRAE Handbook for additional reference

Other References: ASHRAE GreenGuide: Design, Construction, and Operation of Sustainable; ASHRAE Humidity Control Design Guide for Commercial and Institutional Buildings; ASHRAE Standard 55 (Thermal Environmental Conditions for Human Occupancy); ASHRAE Standard 62.1 (IAQ); ASHRAE Standard 202 (Commissioning Process for Buildings and Systems); and Construction Management Association of America (CMAA)

DESIGN INTENT DOCUMENT (DID)

The HVAC system selection and design intent is based on the processes outlined in ASHRAE Handbook 2020, Chapter 1, HVAC System Analysis and Selection, and includes the following: College building program goals and additional goals System and constructability constraints The finalized system selection shall be decentralized HVAC, decentralized HVAC air systems, and terminal units — both variable air volume (VAV) and fan-powered box (FPB) New automatic temperature controls (ATC), VAV, and FPB furnished controls; a BACnet interface; an internet interface; an existing BAS interface; and an existing computerized maintenance management software (CMMS) system interface



Program & Project Goals: Functional goals: refer to Chapter 1, 2020 Handbook Budget goals: first cost and operating cost Timeline goal(s): occupancy due date — August, before classes start Management goals: In-house; capital projects; and mechanical, electrical operation, and maintenance management



Utility availabilities: existing electrical power, central plant chilled water and hot water heating, and BAS



Existing conditions: Remove and replace the central air system supply air, return air, and economizer air cubic feet per minute (cfm) as well as the general exhaust



Heating system(s): Two-pipe, hot water supply (HWS) and hot water return (HWR) to certain VAV terminals with heating coils and FPBs with heating coils



Air conditioning system(s): A new 24,000-cfm central air system with a barometric relief economizer, chilled water coil, and variable-speed drive (VSD) supply fan



Outdoor air ventilation system(s): minimum, air-side economizer, and 100% outside air and steam humidifier



Central air systems: Single duct with multiple zones and terminal units with combination of constant volume and VAV with a minimum supply air set point



Air filters: MERV-7 pre-filter, MERV-14 final filter, and MERV-14 FPB unit filters



Terminal units: VAV and FPB with wall registers, ceiling diffusers, and return air plenum

DESIGN CRITERIA DOCUMENT

The HVAC design criteria shall be in sync with the project delivery method and owner’s project requirements



The design criteria shall be based on ASHRAE 90.1 and state energy code compliance for outdoor air temperature compliance



A new central air system will replace the existing unit to provide improved HVAC to the renovation space being converted to a study hall on the college campus building



The space shall be maintained at 68°F in the occupied periods and 60° during the unoccupied heating season. In the cooling season, the space shall be 75° in the occupied period and 78° in the unoccupied period



Space humidity will be provided by a steam humidifier located in the new central air discharge duct with 20-foot aluminum sheet metal to maintain 30% RH in the heating season



Depending on the occupied spaces, e.g., study cubicles, private study rooms, and conference rooms, the air terminals will be either VAV, constant volume (CV) with perimeter heating, FPB with minimum air set point, or CV with heating coil



The design team shall provide contract drawings and specification coordinated with equipment weight, electric, and plumbing criteria to solicit contractor bids



Field fabrication drawings shall become the record drawings at closeout



VAV and FPB terminals shall be furnished with O&M manuals



The preventive maintenance work orders shall be uploaded to the in-house O&M CMMS.



The design team and CM firm will refer to ASHRAE guidelines for ventilation and humidity control and ASHRAE Indoor-Air Quality Guide: Best Practice for Design, Construction, and Commissioning

To see this month’s engineering quiz, click here.

To see the answers to this month’s answers, click here.