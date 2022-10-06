Project Delivery Method: Construction management at risk (CM) with a guaranteed maximum price (GMP)

Project Type: New construction and infrastructure (central cooling)

Owner’s Team: The dry-air warehouse storage owner, owner’s representative (consultant), project manager of capital projects, leasing agent, and facility manager

Project Delivery Team: CM project manager; mechanical-electrical coordinator; and HVAC, plumbing, electrical, structural, and security consultants

HVAC Project Team: HVAC project manager; automatic temperature control (ATC) technician subcontractor; building automation system (BAS) subcontractor; third-party commissioning consultant (CxC); and third-party testing, adjusting, and balancing (TAB) technician

ASHRAE Handbook-Application 2019: Chapter 3, Commercial and Public Buildings

2020 ASHRAE Handbook-HVAC Systems and Equipment: Chapter 4, Air Handling and Distribution, and Chapter 18, Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)

References: 2019 ASHRAE Handbook – HVAC Applications, 2020 ASHRAE Handbook – HVAC Systems and Equipment, and Construction Management Association of America (CMAA)

Other References: Refer to the codes and standards located in the back of each ASHRAE Handbook for additional reference; ASHRAE Humidity Control Design Guide for Commercial and Institutional Buildings; ASHRAE Guide for Buildings in Hot and Humid Climates; ASHRAE Indoor-Air Quality Guide: Best Practice for Design, Construction, and Commissioning Systems; and ASHRAE Standard 202 (Commissioning Process for Buildings and Systems)

DESIGN INTENT DOCUMENT (DID)

The HVAC system selection and design intent is based on the processed outlined in ASHRAE Handbook 2020, Chapter 1, HVAC System Analysis and Selection, and includes the following:

[ ] Owner’s project requirements (OPR), building program goals, and additional goals

[ ] System constraints and constructability constraints

[ ] Finalized system selection shall be multiple dedicated outdoor air systems (DOAS), each serving 20,000 square feet of lease space

[ ] Specialized systems shall include general exhaust, data center exhaust, and chiller plant ventilation

Program & Project Goals:

[ ] Functional goals: (refer to Chapter 1, 2020 Handbook)

[ ] The life-cycle cost is based on lease space of 200,000 square feet

[ ] Timeline goal(s): Occupancy due date, pre-purchased equipment date, and phased construction schedule

[ ] Management goals: In-house mechanical and electrical services, service contracts for new equipment, and a five-year property management financial plan

[ ] Other Goals: Environmental and Net-Zero Energy

[ ] Available Utilities: Existing natural gas service, electrical service, central chilled water plant, and BAS system

BASIS OF DESIGN (BofD) DOCUMENT

The HVAC design criteria shall be in sync with the project delivery method and owner’s project requirements.

[ ] The design criteria shall be based on ASHRAE 90.1 and state energy code compliance for outdoor air temperature compliance.

[ ] The design team shall work closely with the owner’s team: dry-air warehouse storage owner, owner representative (consultant), project manager of capital projects, leasing agent, and facility manager to produce the BofD documents.

[ ] The CM firm’s project manager, along with the company’s in-house estimating department (general construction, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, structural, and fire protection estimators), shall provide preconstruction estimating and value engineering services in sync with the leasing financial spreadsheet.

[ ] The CxC and TAB technicians shall provide design reviews at the end of the schematic and design development phases.

[ ]The CM shall solicit all construction bids and oversee the construction phase of the project.

[ ] Conceptual/schematic phase general notes: The HVAC design engineer shall include an electrical data sheet to coordinate with the electrical design engineer, a plumbing data sheet to coordinate with the plumbing design engineer, and equipment and distribution weights to coordinate with the structural design engineer as well as the security consultant.