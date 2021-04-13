WALTHAM, Mass. — Carlos E. Ospina, Ph.D., P.E., FACI, joined Simpson Gumpertz & Heger (SGH) as a principal based in the firm’s Houston office. Ospina’s experience includes analyzing, designing, and providing construction support for marine structures in container, liquid/solid bulk handling, multipurpose, and cruise terminals in more than 20 countries. His technical practice also includes seismic analysis and design of bridges, underground facilities, monorail guideways, and industrial buildings.

“We are excited to welcome Carlos to our local and national structural and marine engineering teams,” said James C. Parker, senior principal and head of structural engineering and structural mechanics, SGH. “His expertise in marine infrastructure, hands-on approach, and commitment to providing innovative value engineering solutions will be assets to the firm and our clients.”

Most recently, Ospina was a vice president in the maritime division of WSP USA, where he delivered marine infrastructure designs for local and international clients, including some of the largest container terminal operators in the world. Ospina is a Fellow of the American Concrete Institute (ACI) since 2011. He is a voting member of several ACI committees, including ACI 318 (Structural Concrete Building Code); ACI 318F (Foundations, Chair); and ACI 318S (Spanish Translations). He is also a member of technical committees on seismic design of piers and wharves for both the American Society of Civil Engineers’ Coasts, Oceans, Ports, and Rivers Institute (COPRI) and the World Association for Waterborne Transport Infrastructure (PIANC). Ospina’s technical work is nationally recognized for his contributions to punching shear design of structural concrete slabs. For more information, please visit www.sgh.com.