FAIRFAX, Va. — Dewberry, a privately held professional services firm, has been recognized by American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) New York as part of the 2021 Engineering Excellence Awards for its site/civil, transportation, and water engineering services on projects in New York City and surrounding areas.

The firm received a platinum award in the waste and stormwater category for the Green Infrastructure Project in Jamaica Bay Tributary areas in Queens. Dewberry provided water and wastewater engineering services to manage impervious runoff for phase 1, an area of more than 1,200 acres, for Jamaica Bay tributaries as part of the New York City Department of Environmental Protection’s (NYCDEP) initiative to manage 1.5% of the impervious stormwater runoff in priority combined sewer overflow (CSO) areas. The firm also developed a custom script for geographic information system (GIS) field data collection to update maps in real time within a mobile georeferencing application.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Murray Hill station improvements project in Queens, New York, was awarded platinum in the transportation category. The firm provided professional design and transportation engineering services for the construction of two passenger elevators, elevator and platform work, and general Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) upgrades. Due to the spatial constraints on the platform, which is located below grade in a cut, the firm designed a plan to cut into the existing historic mass gravity walls, construct new retaining wall support, and insert the elevator towers on either side of the east and westbound platforms. All services were completed while the trains were still actively running.

The firm also received a gold award in the building/technology systems category for the San Juan Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) office building in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Dewberry provided mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering and design services on the $85 million, 155,000-square-foot building. The building, located on the federal complex in Hato Rey, is LEED Gold certified. The building was designed with a holistic approach using natural resources to maximize energy efficiency and resilience, as the area frequently experiences power outages due to natural disasters. For more information, visit www.dewberry.com.