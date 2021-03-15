WASHINGTON — WSP USA, an engineering and professional services firm, has partnered with the Coalition for Climate Resilient Investment (CCRI) on an initiative to support resilient communities and sustained socio-economic development.

CCRI is focused on developing practical methods and tools to mainstream climate-related data into infrastructure investment decisions.

The private sector-led coalition is comprised of a wide range of organizations, including governments interested in reducing their climate risk, development banks and other lending institutions, credit rating agencies, institutional investors, professional services consultancies, and academic institutions.

Juan Carlos Lam, resilience practice director in WSP’s Climate, Resilience and Sustainability (CRS) business line, serves as the primary liaison to CCRI. Identifying key opportunities for WSP to contribute to the coalition, he leverages the firm’s global engagement in climate resilience to determine areas of synergy between WSP’s work and that of other participating institutions to magnify the impact of the initiative.

“The CCRI is the premium platform for cross-collaboration and effective change in the way we invest in infrastructure in the U.S. and globally,” Lam said. “WSP’s expertise in climate risk modeling, climate adaptation, and systems thinking is complemented by the expertise of other members of the initiative, which speaks to the great value of the partnerships that are being created, especially in the area of innovation and practical solutions.”

In addition to advancing asset valuation practices, the CCRI is committed to producing innovative financial instruments and structures to guide an efficient allocation of capital and increase the understanding of the economic and social value at risk of climate stressor events.

“Climate change poses not only a clear and immediate environmental risk but also a financial risk to long-term investment cash flows,” said Carlos Sanchez, director of climate resilience finance at Willis Towers Watson and executive director of CCRI. “We are delighted to welcome WSP to CCRI — their expertise and contribution to asset valuation and other technical work streams in CCRI will be invaluable in advancing our goals of delivering better, more predictable returns for investors while simultaneously strengthening societal resilience and protecting communities.”

WSP’s CRS team is also working to provide tools and resources to clients that address climate uncertainties, define potential consequences, and support effective investments in resilient communities and infrastructure. In doing this, WSP can introduce a technical approach that helps make a business case for critical investments in ensuring long-term resilience.

“Active involvement with leadership from within professional and industry organizations like CCRI can be a real force multiplier for our resilience and sustainability mission here at WSP,” said Tom Lewis, CRS national business line executive. “Like WSP, all of these organizations have a keen focus on supporting, innovating, and accelerating future-focused climate change mitigation, adaptation, and resilience projects and sustainable solutions.”

Lam and WSP’s commitment to CCRI furthers the active leadership role of the firm in climate resilience, mirroring Lewis’ position as co-founder and board member of the International Coalition for Sustainable Infrastructure, and the recent election of Emily Wasley, WSP’s corporate climate resilience practice leader, to president of the American Society of Adaptation Professionals. For more information, visit www.wsp.com.