NEW YORK — WSP, an engineering and professional services consultancy and a global provider of sustainability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, has acquired Climate Finance Advisors (CFA), a prominent climate and finance consultancy based in Washington, D.C.



CFA will enhance WSP’s ability to help clients address climate change. CFA accelerates climate-aligned investment through capabilities such as climate risk assessments for projects and portfolios, net-zero, and climate-resilient planning and investment, optimizing climate strategies to meet stakeholder expectations and applying a climate finance lens to project and infrastructure offerings as well as investments and acquisitions.

The acquisition strengthens WSP USA’s market leadership in end-to-end climate finance and environmental services, as more corporations, investors, government agencies, and other organizations seek help to assess and address climate-related financial and operational risks and opportunities.

“Every sector and industry will be transformed by climate change and financing the net-zero, resilient transition is critical, as is delivering on the global goal to meet this target by 2050 — a commitment that WSP has joined,” added Lou Cornell, CEO, WSP USA. “CFA’s deep reservoir of in-depth policy, financial, technical, and international development expertise will be deployed in conjunction with our leading sustainability strategy and resilient infrastructure capabilities to build competitive advantages for our clients worldwide.”

CFA will join WSP USA’s Climate, Resilience, and Sustainability (CRS) team, bolstering the CRS cross-company mission and multinational collaboration to expand WSP’s full suite of advisory, engineering and consulting services for environment, energy, property and buildings, and transportation and water clients as well as those in the financial sector.

“Since our founding, our team of finance practitioners has worked with a broad range of clients to integrate climate considerations across strategy, investment products and risk management,” says Stacy Swann, CEO and founding partner of Climate Finance Advisors. “Through this partnership with WSP, we are excited to help more clients enhance and protect value and transition to the net-zero and climate-resilient future with greater speed and scale.”

Swann will join WSP in a broader executive role, working with Tom Lewis, WSP USA national business line leader for CRS. She will work with colleagues in Canada and other countries as well as with WSP’s Global ESG Committee. For more information, visit www.wsp.com.