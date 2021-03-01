MACEDON, N.Y. — Auburn Bearing & Manufacturing Inc., an American-based designer and manufacturer of thrust bearings, custom bearings, and precision components, has acquired the assets of Aurotek TSB Inc.

Aurotek TSB Inc. is specialized in the production of precision thin section bearings for a broad array of industries. These bearings are used in a variety of applications, namely, for use in defense weapon systems; medical equipment; radar equipment; aerospace guidance systems; packaging machines; industrial assembly machines; and robotics for security, medical, nuclear and defense systems.

Peter Schroth, president of Auburn Bearing & Manufacturing, notes that this acquisition aligns with the company’s strategy to expand its product offerings to include American-made precision radial bearings along with the company’s current thrust ball and roller bearings in low- to mid- volume production runs and with reasonable lead times.

Aurotek TSB was founded by Dr. Don Cancelmo, who spent his entire career working in the thin section bearing industry. Auburn Bearing & Manufacturing had been a supplier of rings and bearing components to the company since 2011 and is happy to move forward in adding this to our trusted line of bearing products.

Previously located in Herkimer, New York, the operations and assets of Aurotek TSB will be moved to Macedon, New York, where the business will continue to operate within the Auburn Bearing & Manufacturing facility. For more information, visit www.auburnbearing.com.