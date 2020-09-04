WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Xpera Group’s team is recognized as the West Coast’s most comprehensive team of construction expert witnesses, construction consultants, and strategic advisors for the built environment.

For Xpera Group, Vertex provides the right fit, as it is an employee-owned company that offers the expanded resources of a multidisciplinary firm throughout its 25-plus office locations.

“The cultural fit, energy, and compatibility of our two companies coming together will certainly enhance our ability to serve our clients, expand our services, provide greater growth potential for our people, and tap resources well beyond what would otherwise have been possible,” said Ted Bumgardner, founder and chairman of Xpera Group. “By joining forces with Vertex, we see an exciting future ahead, as the whole is truly greater than the sum of its parts.”

For Vertex, this acquisition augments its West Coast presence and expands its services in construction, forensics, and quality assurance.

“We could not be more excited about the acquisition of Xpera Group,” said Bill McConnell, CEO of Vertex. “Since my first meeting with Xpera’s executive team in San Diego, it was abundantly clear that our corporate cultures are in alignment, and Xpera’s various practices will complement and expand Vertex’s core services, particularly on the West Coast. Our mutual dedication to our clients, teammates, and ever-commitment to deliver first-class professional services will allow us to continue our growth journey into the future.”

Xpera Group will join Vertex’s expanding team of consultants across North America and Europe, and its clients will now have access to Vertex’s suite of specialized services.

“Under the Vertex umbrella, our team will continue to bring the value our clients have come to rely on while allowing us to expand the breadth of our services to meet additional client needs,” said Steve Grimes, president of Xpera Group. “We look forward to the many opportunities this partnership with Vertex will bring to our employees, our clients, and the AEC industry at large.” Mark Degenaars, a managing director at Vertex, noted, “We are very excited to have the talented team at Xpera join Vertex. Prior to the acquisition, we had the opportunity to collaborate with them on several forensic and construction matters. It was clear we were a perfect fit. Bottom line, Xpera’s team is highly skilled and their services add value to our clients.”

