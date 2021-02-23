EASTON, Pa. — Victaulic , a global manufacturer of mechanical pipe joining, fire protection, and flow control solutions, has purchased a 220,000-square-foot Waupaca manufacturing plant in Lawrenceville, Pennsylvania. When operating at full capacity, the facility will increase Victaulic’s foundry production capacity by 70% in the U.S. and allow for future growth as Victaulic’s business demands increase. The facility, including two foundry molding lines, will also enable Victaulic to produce larger scale products.

“The addition of Waupaca’s Lawrenceville foundry will provide the scale and capacity necessary to continue our growth plans and most importantly service our valued North American customers,” said John F. Malloy, chairman, Vitaulic. “Additionally, Victaulic is doing its part to add vital manufacturing jobs within Pennsylvania. A major aspect of our business strategy has always been to manufacture products in close proximity to our customers.”

Victaulic anticipates adding new jobs to Tioga County in the near future. It is expected many of the new positions will be filled by local talent from the area’s skilled workforce. New hires will join the current Victaulic team of more than 1,600 Pennsylvania employees and approximately 4,500 people globally.

“Victaulic’s investment in Tioga County is a testament to the company’s incredible track record of growth, vision, and passion for the communities they serve,” said Clint Owlett, State Representative. “I look forward to welcoming this family-owned business with Pennsylvania roots to our community along with the jobs it will bring to our hard-working residents.”

Victaulic, headquartered in Easton, Pennsylvania, has nearly a thousand employees in the Lehigh Valley and remains one of the region’s largest employers of steelworkers with plants in Northampton and Lehigh counties.

“Victaulic greatly appreciates the support of Develop Tioga, Tioga County, the Tioga County Commissioners, and its local elected officials, particularly Senator Cris Dush and State Representative Clint Owlett,” said Rick Bucher, president and CEO, Victaulic. “We are dedicated to building a long-term, mutually beneficial partnership with the region and its hardworking residents.”

The company is also nearing the completion of an additional 400,000-square-foot light assembly operations facility in Lower Nazareth, which is expected to be fully operational in 2021. For more information, visit www.victaulic.com.