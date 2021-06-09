LEBANON, Tenn. — Lochinvar, a manufacturer of high-efficiency boilers and water heaters, announces the CREST® Condensing Boiler with Hellcat™ Combustion Technology, featuring RealTime O 2 Trim™. This combustion technology includes feed forward, feed back, commissioned trim, and learned trim to allow a user to set tailored parameters, so the unit can run at peak performance around the clock without needing to make manual adjustments.

“For years, we have led the charge in technological advancements and boiler innovation, and CREST boilers with Hellcat Combustion Technology is no exception,” said Robert Wiseman, commercial boiler product manager at Lochinvar. “Customers have come to depend on CREST boilers for reliable, trusted performance in large commercial applications. The addition of Hellcat Combustion Technology provides the industry and our customers with a solution to help decrease monitoring and maintenance and extend the life of the unit.”

CREST boilers with Hellcat Combustion Technology feature an O 2 sensor exclusively designed for a condensing, hydronic boiler along with Lochinvar’s SMART TOUCH™ operating control that adapts to rapidly changing environmental conditions. The new technology accounts for seasonal changes, shifts in weather patterns, and altitude. The control platform records the optimal settings and logs that information, and when those same environmental conditions arise, the combustion system automatically adjusts.

“The O 2 sensor is located in the combustion chamber to accurately read the fuel/air ratio to provide users with a real-time response,” said Wiseman. “The system is also calibrated, so every time the unit fires, it makes sure the O 2 is reading accurately to give customers a precise and continuous response throughout the modulation range. Anytime the boiler is running, it is aiming for the optimal O 2 to ensure peak performance.”

CREST boilers with Hellcat Combustion Technology come in eight models, ranging from 1 million to 6 million BTU/hr, with up to a 25:1 turndown, a wave fire tube design, and CON-X-US® Remote Connect capabilities.

Other key product features include:

Integrated Controls Platform: Consists of five boards – comfort control board, boiler control board, pump board, combustion feedback board and the O 2 sensor board – to provide ultimate flexibility. The units also feature a larger 10-inch LCD capacitive touchscreen display with improved brightness and contrast to deliver a sharper image.

Consists of five boards – comfort control board, boiler control board, pump board, combustion feedback board and the O sensor board – to provide ultimate flexibility. The units also feature a larger 10-inch LCD capacitive touchscreen display with improved brightness and contrast to deliver a sharper image. Universal Boards: The control boards are universal and will not be designated by model size. If a board needs to be replaced, the universal board can be used since the individual boiler’s settings remain on an external personality key, minimizing inventory and field replacements.

The control boards are universal and will not be designated by model size. If a board needs to be replaced, the universal board can be used since the individual boiler’s settings remain on an external personality key, minimizing inventory and field replacements. Air Damper/Gas Damper: Both provide precision control of the air and fuel supply independent of the other.

Both provide precision control of the air and fuel supply independent of the other. Flexible Venting Options: The new units offer six venting options and permit direct-vent air intake and exhaust runs up to 150 equivalent feet. Multiple units can be common vented to reduce time and materials cost.

The new units offer six venting options and permit direct-vent air intake and exhaust runs up to 150 equivalent feet. Multiple units can be common vented to reduce time and materials cost. New Look: A refined industrial design features narrower front doors and lighter, yet stronger side panels. This rigid construction results in easier to maneuver panels.

CREST boilers with Hellcat Combustion Technology launched at the 2021 Lochinvar Reveal Virtual Event June 2. View the event: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xETCaQGi-UU.

For more information, visit https://www.lochinvar.com/products/commercial-boilers/crest-with-hellcat-combustion-technology.