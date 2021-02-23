HOUSTON — RectorSeal®, a manufacturer of HVACR tools and accessories and wholly owned subsidiary of CSW Industrials Inc., introduces the Aspen® Pumps M4R Series and RTP™ (RectorSeal Tank Pump) Series of condensate tank pumps. The multiple-model introduction represents a flexible, diverse, and compact tank pump product line for the North American unitary air conditioning, furnace, and dehumidifier condensate markets.

The product line offers tank pumps for most residential and commercial applications, ranging from entry-level value to feature-rich, premium models all with water level float mechanisms, thermal overload protection, and safety cut-off switches that inactivate the system to protect property-damaging condensate overflow.

The three-model M4R Series features a noise rating operation of less than 45 dB at 1 meter (comparable to a refrigerator compressor). This series also offers a small footprint of 11.2-by-5.6 inches (284 by 142 mm) and a compact height of 5.3 inches (134 mm). The M4R lineup’s 230-V and two 110-V models are designated by 15-, 17-, and 20-foot (4.5, 5.1, and 6-m) head capacities. The series uses a patented impeller technology that enhances performance. Its IP-24 rating certifies ingress protection against objects up to ½ inch (12.5 mm) and sprayed water from all directions. The M4R Series also carries a two-year warranty and a greater than 140°F (60°C) rating suitable for furnace condensate temperatures.

The M4R’s installation aids include a built-in bubble level, four ¾-inch (19 mm) or one 1-inch (25 mm) tapered PVC inlet options with covers, 6-foot-long (1.8 m) power cord, 6-inch-long (152 mm) cutoff switch wire leads and slotted mounting arms for flexible positioning. The M4R design expedites routine maintenance with two perforated, easily-cleaned plastic debris filters, power status LED, and a 1/2-gallon (1.9-L) ABS plastic quick-release tank. The removable outlet check valve prevents drain backflow and is easily repaired or replaced with a unique twist-and-click, lock-in design and securing retention clip.

The RTP Series consists of one 230-V and two 110-V models with either 15- or 24-foot (4.5 or 7.3 m) head capacities. The RTP’s compact footprint is 11 by 5 inches (279 by 127 mm) with a 7-inch (177 mm) height. Installation is quick with molded plastic mounting arms, a 6-foot-long power cord, 10-inch-long (254-mm) cutoff switch wire leads, and three 3/4-inch inlet options with covers. It features a reliable float arm design and a 1/2-gallon tank. The RTP carries a one-year limited warranty.

Complementing the tank pump product line is several existing RectorSeal condensate maintenance products: Actabs™ EE EPA-registered biocide bacteria, sludge, and odor eliminator; Nu Line® noncorrosive, non-fuming condensate drain cleaner for preventing clogs and leaks; and LineShot™ drain line CO2 pressure flush device for use with Safe-T-Switch Model SC1 cleanout. For more information, visit www.rectorseal.com.