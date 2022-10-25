HOUSTON — RectorSeal LLC, a manufacturer of quality HVACR and plumbing accessories, and a wholly owned subsidiary of CSW Industrials Inc., has introduced the Aspen Mini White Silent+ condensate pump, a flexible, convenient option that complements the high-wall ductless units of all residential and commercial manufacturers.

This new-generation mini pump fits easily beneath such units, and the slim, stylish profile design offers installation options and quick access for routine maintenance. In addition:

The Aspen Mini White Silent+ incorporates new ultra-quiet technology that limits any vibration caused by water pulses, thus reducing sound transfer, while a resilient mounting further minimizes fluctuation and noise;

The soft-start capacitance technology driven by a fully variable-speed motor optimizes the pump speed in response to the unit's flow rate; and

The pump's advanced design with fully potted electronics provides resistance to shock and vibration and prevention of moisture and corrosion.

A core benefit of the Aspen Mini White Silent+ condensate pump is its flexible installation. The unit is designed to fit beneath a high-wall indoor ductless cassette positioned within the ductless unit's shadow line. The pump has a reversible inlet that allows for both left and right installations, and the unit’s easy-access panels mean there is no need to disturb the evaporator when cleaning the unit’s filter.

Reservoir clips are positioned for easy removal and replacement, and the Aspen Mini White Silent+ accepts a standard five-eighths inch drain hose from the ductless unit.

An optional easy-fit installation insert hides power cables and pipework when routed through the knock-out points of the ductless cassette mounts. For more information, visit

.