TORONTO — Armstrong Fluid Technology named Joao Paolo Violante sales director, Latin America.

In his new role, Violante assumes leadership of the Brazil and Latin America sales teams and will report to Mike Fischer, commercial director and U.S. country leader, USA and Latin America.

Violante joined Armstrong in 2020 after a career managing sales and business development in Latin America. Dividing his time between Sao Paulo and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, he will continue building sales resources in Latin America with a view to reaching and serving customers throughout the region. For more information, visit https://armstrongfluidtechnology.com.