MONTREAL — WSP Global Inc. acquired kW Mission Critical Engineering (kW MCE), a 175-employee engineering firm based in Troy, New York, serving the data center market. WSP is also pleased to announce the acquisition of tk1sc, a 240-employee mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering firm based in Irvine, California. Both transactions will further consolidate WSP’s Property and Buildings business in the American data center, health care, and science and technology markets in the United States.

“Welcoming kW Mission Critical Engineering and tk1sc into the WSP family further expands our building sector capabilities in the high growth data center, health care, and science + technology markets in the United States while also significantly increasing our presence on the West Coast and providing us a platform to expand our data center capabilities in Europe and Asia,” said Alexandre L’Heureux, president and CEO, WSP. “In line with our 2019-2021 global strategic plan, these acquisitions solidify our already strong presence in these complex markets, which will now represent in excess of 65% of our Property and Buildings practice in the United States.”

The acquisitions reflect WSP’s focus on growing markets that will continue to have a profound impact on our society globally. Demands for health care, science + technology, and data center facilities have been on an upward trajectory for many years. The positive outlook for the data center market has been accelerated as a result of the pandemic, with business closures and stay-at-home orders around the world fueling an increase in streaming services, digital communication, and workplace coordination technologies, among others.

“We have been committed to growing these complex markets for several years, resulting in our position as the largest engineering firm in the United States serving health care clients and the second largest in laboratory facilities,” said Lou Cornell, president and CEO of WSP USA. “Adding tk1sc solidifies our leadership in both of these markets, while adding kW Mission Critical Engineering will place us in the top five engineering firms serving data center clients.”

Commenting on the transaction, kW MCE co-founders Chris Kurkjian and James Warren said, “Combining our mission critical expertise with WSP’s global footprint will allow us to continue our growth plan, offer opportunities to our employees, and better support the expansion goals of our partners and clients.”

Also commenting on the transaction in a joint statement, Roger Carter, CEO, tk1sc, and Ray Swartz, CFO, said, “Becoming a member of WSP is great news for our company and employees. By joining WSP, we will be able to provide additional opportunities for employees to grow, expand our client base, and play a key role in further developing WSP’s building sector on the West Coast.”

