DALLAS — Jacobs has appointed Ross Johnson as vice president and client executive of mission critical, advanced facilities.

"I love the freedom and creativity involved in consulting and entrepreneurship,” Johnson said. “You get involved in areas that are atypical of a business development role, but eventually the conversation always comes back to scale, talent and proven resources. Today's colocation market is beginning to look and feel like the hyperscale, you can't deliver with one or two ‘A’ teams. It’s now table stakes to have a competent team, leadership that is focused and enough resources to enable them to execute at scale! I have found a home at Jacobs with an abundance of qualified talent and an insatiable appetite to grow the Mission Critical practice. Jacobs unrivaled success in hyperscale and deep bench of talent will enable us to condense the growth curve within the colocation market both domestic and abroad.”

Johnson began his career with American pharmaceutical company Wyeth LLC in 2004. He subsequently entered the energy brokerage world when, at age 27, he and a partner founded Energy Xtreme, a company that specialized in remote power management systems. His tenure landed his name in the 100 Most Promising Companies list in Forbes Magazine (2011). Serving as vice president of development, he led the team that built the company’s first cloud-based IOT networks used to self-discover, track, and heal a network of remote devices in the field, landing his company The Stevie Award for Innovation in 2011.

Emboldened by his recent success, in 2013, Ross joined a local Austin firm CLEAResult, specifically focused on energy efficiency measures within data centers. His love for the mission critical vertical was immediate, as he realized that the young, vibrant, explosive growth would suit his skill set. Over the next five years, he earned equity in two start-ups within the vertical, and, in 2015, he tried his hand at the second large multinational of his career, Schneider Electric, where he helped develop and deliver solutions in excess of $750 million dollars across three continents.

Most recently, Johnson served as the managing principal of a C3, a telco, edge, cloud consulting firm based in Austin, Texas. They have completed projects for some of the largest developers in the world specializing in sustainability, artificial intelligence, design build, modular construction and industrial automation. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com.