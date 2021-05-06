MONTREAL — WSP Global Inc. has acquired b+p baurealisation, a 100-employee engineering and consulting firm. Based in Zurich, Switzerland, with additional offices across the country, b+p offers primarily project and construction management and cost management services to both public and private sector clients. The acquisition of b+p was financed using WSP’s available cash and credit facilities.

“This acquisition supports WSP’s 2019-2021 global strategic plan’s objectives to expand our service offering into strategic advisory areas, in addition to increasing our footprint in geographies where we can continue to purposefully grow,” commented Alexandre L’Heureux, president & CEO of WSP. “We look forward to welcoming our new colleagues to WSP.”

“Having partnered with b+p on numerous bids and successful projects over the years, we are confident that our complementary offering and competencies in the property and buildings and industry sectors will allow our now 150-employee workforce in Switzerland to better serve our clients while favorably positioning us to access a wider client base across an expanded national footprint,” added Magnus Meyer, managing director, Nordics and Continental Europe.

Commenting on the transaction, b+p co-owners Peter Zwick and Marco Bertolini said, “Becoming a member of WSP is great news for b+p and our employees. We are proud to join a team whose values, commitment to technical expertise, and strong client relationships are aligned to our own. Together, we will be able to have a truly powerful offering, providing additional opportunities for both employees and clients, locally and internationally.”

For more information, visit www.wsp.com.