RENO, Nev. — NevadaNano Inc., manufacturer of gas detection sensor technology, has expanded its Molecular Property Spectrometer™ (MPS™) Refrigerant Product Family with gas sensors for A1, A2L, and A3 refrigerants. The NevadaNano family of sensors is designed to meet the new North American Standards Developing Organizations and global International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and European Committee for Electrotechnical Standardization (CENELEC) standards as well as Air-Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Technology Institute (AHRTI) performance specifications for residential and commercial HVAC and cooling/refrigeration applications. As a result, the sensors are being adopted quickly by global HVAC and refrigeration leaders as they strive to meet compliance requirements.

“Emerging global regulation is putting pressure on HVAC and refrigeration equipment manufacturers to utilize low global warming refrigerants like A2L,” said Bob Christensen, senior director, business development, NevadaNano Inc. “Our innovative, versatile MPS gas sensors, which are available for immediate integration, give manufacturers an advanced solution to help them meet the January 2023 deadline for compliance to new global standards.”

Total Cost of Ownership

Available immediately, the MPS Gas Sensor Family of A1, A2L, and A3 refrigerant gas sensors deliver exceptional performance in challenging HVAC environments with a low total cost of ownership (TCO) when compared to traditional catalytic bead and NDIR sensors. The units are designed to accurately detect standard A1s as well emerging A2Ls and A3s without drift and "false positive" alarms that create costly service calls and frustrated customers; are immune to “poisoning,” so they won’t stop working when exposed to common household and industrial chemicals enabling lifetimes exceeding 10 years; and reduce costs by ending the need to use and maintain multiple sensors in a single location or application.

Additionally, the units’ versatile platform delivers solutions to detect multiple types of refrigerant gases in diverse applications; feature rugged designs that adapt to multiple markets and applications, including residential and commercial HVAC, data center cooling, commercial, grocery store, cold chain refrigeration, and transportation and processing refrigeration; quickly and accurately locate expensive in refrigerant leaks and proactively mitigate costly refrigerant loss; and continuously ensure safer environments for workers and homeowners with fast, accurate, and reliable performance. For more information, visit www.nevadanano.com.