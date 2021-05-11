RENO, Nev. — NevadaNano, a gas detection sensor technology manufacturer, announced its Molecular Property Spectrometer™ (MPS™) R-290 Propane sensor. The new device is the most accurate on the market, making it an ideal solution for residential and commercial R-290 propane applications, including air conditioning, vending machines, commercial refrigeration racks, and clothes dryers.

“Nearly 200 countries around the world have resolved to eliminate ozone-depleting hydrofluorocarbon [HFC] refrigerants with high global warming potential,” said Bob Christensen, senior director of business development, NevadaNano Inc. “R-290, a high-performance natural refrigerant with very low GWP, is an alternative that is quickly gaining widespread acceptance for use in Asia, Europe, and the United States. And, when used with accurate leak detection systems, it is a safe alternative.”

According to Reports and Data, the global natural refrigerants market, which includes propane, is projected to reach $2.88 billion by 2027, and R-290 propane is emerging as a leading alternative. Growing populations and global warming have led to a continuous rise in demand for air conditioning and refrigeration, which results in higher greenhouse gas emissions. The industry is transitioning away from high-GWP refrigerants and moving toward alternatives such as R-290 (propane) with a GWP of 3 versus R-410, which has a GWP of more than 3,900. Many nations and corporations are making this change now, ahead of the current HFC phase down schedule as stipulated in the Kigali amendment to the Montreal Protocol.

Under normal operation, R-290 units are fully sealed and self-contained; however, leaks can occur. If leaks occur and they are exposed to an ignition source, they can cause a fire. Even smaller, nonexplosive leaks need detection since the reduction in the quantity of refrigerant causes the unit to work harder, consuming excessive electrical power, driving up costs the and subsequent impact on the environment. NevadaNano’s sensors can help detect even the smallest leaks and send instant alerts.

The MPS Propane Sensor accurately reports 0%-100% LEL and requires no field maintenance over its expected lifetime of 10-15 years. The MPS sensors feature integrated, real-time measurements and built-in environmental compensation for temperature, pressure, and humidity. In addition, they are inherently immune to drift, decay, or poison from contaminants.

For more information, visit www.nevadanano.com.