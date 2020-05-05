Spartan Bioscience and SUEZ Develop On-Site Legionella Molecular Test

OTTAWA, Ontario — Spartan Bioscience, a DNA diagnostics company, and SUEZ’s Water Technologies and Solutions (“SUEZ”), the company’s global business unit with global capabilities to help solve global water, wastewater, and process challenges, have partnered to bring to market the world’s first on-site molecular (qPCR) Legionella test to their customers. Spartan’s test quickly determines the amount of Legionella bacteria in a water source.

Legionella is a common bacterium that can infect the water systems of large buildings. When infected water systems release aerosolized water droplets contaminated with Legionella, building occupants can breathe in the contaminated air and contract Legionnaires’ disease, a pneumonia that is fatal in one in 10 people.

The recent partnership between Spartan and SUEZ brings together SUEZ’s water treatment service programs and cutting-edge investments in innovation and R&D for water and process treatment with the rapid, molecular diagnostic expertise of Spartan to bring to market innovative Legionella detection techniques.

“We understand how important it is for our customers to minimize the risk of Legionella in their facilities,” said Dr. Andrew Leach, global product manager for monitoring solutions a SUEZ’s Water Technologies & Solutions. “That’s why we’ve decided to bring Spartan’s on-site, rapid Legionella test to our customers. We believe this test will help our customers manage their water systems and ultimately help them mitigate Legionella contamination.”

Dr. Paul Lem, CEO and founder at Spartan Bioscience, said the company is excited to partner with a world leader in water management like SUEZ.

“Together, we can bring the latest in on-site molecular Legionella detection to a range of customers, allowing them to react quickly and take the action needed to reduce the likelihood of a Legionella outbreak,” Lem said.

Spartan developed the world’s smallest DNA analyzer with 14 years of validation behind it. Spartan’s technology has regulatory approvals worldwide, such as FDA 510(k), Europe CE IVD Mark, and Health Canada; and has been used in third-party peer-reviewed publications, including the New England Journal of Medicine, Lancet, and more. It is also in use by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and various state departments of health. Spartan’s diagnostic device has been deployed in precision medicine/pharmacogenetics and environmental testing, with tests currently in development for infectious disease, veterinary diagnostics, and many more.

Spartan has received Health Canada approval for a rapid COVID-19 test that is being deployed across Canada. Rapid, in-field COVID testing has been identified as a critical component to controlling the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, visit www.spartanbio.com.