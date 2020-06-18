Armstrong Fluid Technology Names Mike Fischer Commercial Director and Country Leader for US

TORONTO — Building technology industries veteran Mike Fischer has joined Armstrong Fluid Technology as commercial Director and Country Leader, USA.

In this role, he will be responsible for all sales and sales support functions for the U.S. and will report directly to Joachim Schulz, global commercial director, building business.

Fischer brings more than 30 years of experience working with industry-leading organizations focused on building technology. In his 29 years with Honeywell, he held several executive management positions with the company’s building technologies, building products, and life safety divisions. Most recently, he served as Global HBS service sales leader with Honeywell Building Solutions.

Fischer has an MBA from Texas Christian University, and a Bachelor of Science degree from Central Michigan University. For more information, visit www.armstrongfluidtechnology.com.