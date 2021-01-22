DAVIDSON, N.C. — To support building owners and others navigating a new era of indoor environmental concerns, Trane® – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator – is introducing Wellsphere™, a holistic approach to building wellness that cultivates healthier indoor spaces by enhancing air quality, lighting, and acoustics.

Wellsphere brings Trane’s unmatched experience and expertise to take a holistic approach to optimizing a building’s indoor environmental quality (IEQ). This approach offers a multi-disciplinary collective of experts and an innovative portfolio of products and services to put the well-being of people first.

“People are more keenly aware of the environment around them, and building owners must look out for the well-being of occupants in ways likely never considered before,” said Donny Simmons, president, Commercial HVAC Americas, Trane Technologies. “As building owners rethink the needs of their occupants, they face a daunting challenge of how to enhance indoor spaces without negatively impacting energy efficiency, the environment and operating costs.”

Optimizing a building’s indoor environment requires a comprehensive approach that considers all the interrelated elements of indoor environmental quality: air quality, thermal comfort, lighting, and acoustics. Wellsphere leverages Trane’s decades of industry leadership and expertise among its engineers, technicians, account professionals, and others to help building professionals, including owners, contractors, and engineers, make the right indoor environmental decisions and investments.

“Trane has always led with the philosophy that every building is unique and deserves an individualized approach; there is no one solution that meets the needs of every space,” said Simmons. “Wellsphere represents our commitment to a holistic approach, fact-based engineered solutions, and innovative technologies to help building owners and operators create an ideal environment for the people who work, live, eat, and shop in their buildings.”

By taking an occupant-focused, science-based approach, Trane helps building owners cultivate healthier indoor spaces while balancing energy efficiency and sustainability with business realities. Trane engineers and technicians design custom solutions based on a building’s unique needs so building owners and operators can invest in the improvements that deliver the best outcome for occupants and the biggest returns for operators.

For more information, visit www.trane.com/wellsphere.