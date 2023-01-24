SAN JOSE, Calif. — Legence, a Blackstone company and an Energy Transition Accelerator™, announced three key acquisitions in the Western U.S. to provide deep and localized expertise in decarbonizing the built environment.

These strategic acquisitions include Shadpour Consulting Engineers Inc. (SC Engineers), a California-based MEP engineering firm focused on mission-critical customers; Trinity Process Solutions Inc. (Trinity), a design-build mechanical contracting firm in Los Angeles that specializes in high purity process piping; and KLOK Group, a full-service mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering solutions provider in Colorado.

In addition to building out Legence’s professional capabilities, the move provides the expanded team access to Legence’s ecosystem of engineering and implementation expertise. Furthermore, the acquisitions put Legence in a more robust position to deliver on its commitment to making the built environment healthier, more efficient, and more sustainable as building owners navigate decarbonization.

“When Legence is exploring potential partners to strengthen our end-to-end sustainability services in the built environment, we’re looking for firms that can seamlessly integrate into our legion of companies,” said Jeff Sprau, CEO, Legence, discussing the importance of finding the right fit. “This enables speed at scale for customers. Cultural alignment is a priority for Legence, and the difference shows in our industry-leading results.”

The new partnerships reflect the growing need for high-level sustainability consulting, MEP design, and construction execution services across a range of industries, and reaffirm Legence’s aggressive growth trajectory.

The acquisition of SC Engineers, which boasts deep MEP expertise throughout Southern California, entrenches Legence's market-leading position as the provider-of-choice for the state's mission critical projects, a position already established by Legence’s Bay Area-based company, Therma.

“I'm excited for SC Engineers to join Legence,” said Frank Shadpour, principal, SC Engineers. “Our team has extensive experience in cutting-edge engineering solutions, and few challenges are as pressing as the need for broad emission reductions. Being a part of Legence will better serve our existing customers while enabling the synergy of our visions to better serve global net-zero efforts.”

Legence’s partnership with Trinity rounds out the company’s West Coast practice while expanding Legence’s service offerings, particularly in high-purity piping and fabrication. By providing Legence the means of servicing commercial, industrial, and critical infrastructure, Trinity’s expertise opens new markets for the company while increasing its technical expertise. Trinity, based in Los Angeles, will merge with Therma.

Colorado-based KLOK Group’s merger with CMTA, a Legence company, supplements the company’s presence in this burgeoning sustainability market and further cements its ability to value-stack incentives and improve investment returns for building owners. A combination of friendly local policies and federal incentives, like the Inflation Reduction Act, have positioned states like Colorado to spearhead decarbonization in the built environment.

To date, clients have trusted the Legence portfolio to deliver ESG programs for more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management and design over 10 million square feet of net-zero construction. These new partnerships with SC Engineers, Trinity, and KLOK Group provide deep and localized industry expertise throughout the Western U.S., and will play a pivotal role in Legence’s ability to provide a broad spectrum of best-in-class sustainability consulting and design services for clients and partners. For more information, visit https://www.wearelegence.com.