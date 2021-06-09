RALEIGH, N.C. — McKim & Creed, an engineering and surveying firm, acquired GSA Consulting Engineers Inc., an award-winning engineering firm in Gonzales, Louisiana.

GSA provides planning, engineering, and permitting services for water and wastewater facilities; hydraulic engineering, including drainage, levee, and flood protection; transportation and roadway engineering; and civil/site design. Glenn G. Shaheen, P.E., established the company in 1988.

“This is an important acquisition for McKim & Creed,” said Steve Smith, P.E., CEO, McKim & Creed. “GSA’s long-standing, excellent reputation will allow us to grow our business along the Gulf Coast.”

“Expanding our services into Louisiana has long been a vital part of our strategic growth plan,” said John Lucey, P.E., board chair, McKim & Creed. “We have found a company that meshes well with our culture of creativity, innovation, dependability, and responsiveness.”

GSA has provided engineering services for such projects as:

Water system upgrades, including the 1 million gallon pedesphere elevated storage tank, transmission mains, and SCADA for the city of Gonzales;

West Lac Des Allemands shoreline protection project for St. John the Baptist Parish;

Regional sewer system for Ascension Parish; and

Wastewater system expansion/upgrade for the city of Gonzales and the city of Donaldsonville.

In addition, GSA recently secured funding for projects through the Louisiana Watershed Initiative, including $42 million for the Louisiana Highway 22 bridge construction and drainage improvements project.

“This is a great opportunity for GSA to merge with the dynamic, technologically advanced, and diverse company that is McKim & Creed,” said Shaheen, who now serves as vice president and regional manager of McKim & Creed. “This will allow us to expand the services we offer to our existing clients, grow our customer base, and for our staff to become employee-owners.”

