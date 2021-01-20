PLAINVILLE, Conn. — Loureiro Engineering Associates Inc. (Loureiro), a full-service engineering and construction company, has announced that it has acquired the assets of Pelletier Builders Inc., a firm that has been providing general contracting services throughout southeastern New England since 1967. The acquisition, effective Dec. 23, 2020, includes the majority of Pelletier’s longstanding staff and will allow Loureiro to enhance its ability to serve clients as a fully-integrated engineering and construction partner. Pelletier will now operate under the name Pelletier Builders LLC.

“Vertical construction is the final piece of the puzzle that completes our Loureiro picture,” said Brian Cutler, CEO. “The Pelletier team brings decades of general contracting expertise on a range of facility types, which supplements our existing heavy/civil construction offerings. This type of integration is rare in our industry, and we’re eager for our clients to realize the benefits and flexibility of a single point of accountability for design and construction.”

Richard Pelletier, founder of Pelletier Builders, became interested in a possible partnership with Loureiro years ago, and the conversation heated up as the two firms discussed possibilities throughout 2020.

“Our companies share a similar culture and we prioritize the same values,” said Pelletier. “We make our clients’ lives easier, we treat one another like family, and above all, we care about quality before, during and well after the project is finished.”

“About 80% of Loureiro’s top clients have identified the need for general contracting and construction management services, so this new partnership will allow us to deepen these existing relationships,” said Cutler. “Thanks to this exciting partnership, our 2021 is already looking very promising, and we’re eager to see opportunities continue to blossom for our team and for our clients – throughout this year and well beyond.”

For more information, visit https://www.loureiro.com.