Rensa Filtration, a manufacturer and distributor of consumable, mission critical air filtration products, announced today that it has acquired several businesses that provide distribution, sales and service of air filters to commercial and industrial customers and end-users in California, Illinois, New York and Arizona.

The four companies joining Rensa are Air Filter Supply, Air Filter Engineers, R.P. Fedder, and Dave Downing & Associates. Terms of the transactions are not disclosed.

“I am pleased to announce this new chapter of growth as we continue our journey to become a leading provider of air filtration products and services,” said Brandon Ost, Rensa’s founder and CEO. “The addition of sales, service and distribution operations and their world class sales and service teams in these key regions enables Rensa to provide our air filters and filter change services to contractors and end-users in demanding education, healthcare, high-tech manufacturing and data center applications.”

Air Filter Supply ( www.AirFilterSupply.com ) is headquartered in Sacramento and serves customers throughout California with sales and distribution locations in Anaheim, San Diego, San Jose and Sacramento.

Air Filter Engineers ( www.FilterExperts.com ) is based in Chicago and serves customers throughout Northern Illinois and the Chicago metropolitan area.

R.P. Fedder ( www.RPFedder.com ) is based in Rochester, NY and provides filter sales and service and air filter system and cleanroom design in upstate New York.

Dave Downing and Associates provides air filter sales and service in Arizona from multiple locations in Phoenix. ( www.DaveDowning.com ).

“Our business is experiencing strong growth being part of Rensa Filtration,” commented Eli Brink, founder and President of Air Filter Supply. “Our locations throughout California will now have access to Rensa’s broad portfolio of leading air filtration technologies, from high efficiency filters for healthcare and research facilities to Rensa’s D-Mark® brand of activated carbon filters that help protect against odors and pollution caused by industrial activity and wildfires.”

“Our most demanding healthcare customers have recently tested and qualified Rensa’s air filters and confirmed their filtration performance and lower energy operating cost,” said John DiBuono, who together with Greg Bonelli, owned and continue to lead Air Filter Engineers. “Our employees and our customers appreciate that we now have a direct relationship to Rensa’s filter production facilities and engineers and now have direct access to the new products and innovation coming from Rensa’s R&D team.”