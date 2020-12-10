ST. LOUIS — Nortek Air Solutions (NAS), a manufacturer of custom HVAC systems, announced a 3%-9% price increase on all of its products effective Jan. 1, 2021.
The increase reflects recent rises in labor rates; third-party component vendor prices; and a cost escalation on steel, copper, aluminum, and other commodities. Depending on the customization, some product pricing may surpass 9% due to material choice, components, options, and labor content, said Joe Naccarello, group vice president, sales and customer operations, NAS. For more information, visit www.nortekair.com.