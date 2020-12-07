MILWAUKEE — Trade Press Media Group, owners of the National Facilities Management and Technology (NFMT) Conference and Expo, have cancelled NFMT 2021, scheduled to take place March 23-25 at the Baltimore Convention Center. The Baltimore Maryland Convention & Visitor's Bureau has just informed NFMT that current state and local restrictions prohibiting mass gatherings are expected to remain in place through March 2021, and the Baltimore Convention Center will not be able to host NFMT in 2021.

"Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to present unprecedented challenges that are beyond our control," said Jill McDermott, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Trade Press Media Group. "The health and safety of our attendees, exhibitors, speakers, employees, and convention center staff remains our top priority. Due to the current situation, we have made the difficult decision to cancel NFMT 2021.

"We were hopeful that the pandemic would subside by March and we could once again bring the facilities industry together at NFMT 2021," continued McDermott. "We know how disappointing this news is for the facilities industry and we are disappointed too. Instead, we are focusing on our print and digital resources for facilities managers and already planning for NFMT 2022."

NFMT is scheduled to return to Baltimore the week of March 28, 2022. For more information, visit www.tradepress.com.