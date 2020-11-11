WALNUT CREEK, Calif. — Environmental engineering and construction firm Brown and Caldwell announced Andrea Hall has joined the company as senior director of diversity and inclusion.

Hall brings a 17-year track record of creating and leading company-wide diversity and inclusion strategy and strengthening equitable processes for global organizations. Her experience includes improving diverse talent hiring, launching employee empowerment platforms, enhancing career progression policies, developing solutions to interrupt process and procedural bias, and driving diversity and inclusion education and awareness.

As senior director of diversity and inclusion, Hall will be responsible for identifying and implementing programs to maintain and promote Brown and Caldwell’s culture of belonging, diversity, and inclusion. Additionally, she will enhance current diversity and inclusion initiatives as the foundation of its recruitment, retention, and professional advancement practices.

“This new position builds on our commitment to providing a balanced workplace of perspectives, backgrounds, and talent where ideas thrive and each of our 1,700 employee-owners is valued and respected,” said Bob Chapman, chief people officer, Brown and Caldwell. “I am thrilled to welcome Andrea and look forward to seeing her impact as we continue to build belonging, inclusivity, and collaboration in our industry, organization, and local communities.”

