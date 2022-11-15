LOS ANGELES — Environmental engineering and construction firm Brown and Caldwell named Diala Dandach senior director of program management. Dandach’s hiring will be pivotal in assisting clients to deliver multiyear recycled water programs in Southern California.

With 20 years of experience as a consultant, contractor, and owner, Dandach has overseen numerous multibillion-dollar capital improvement programs from planning through operation. She has directed some of the most technically complex water and environmental programs in the U.S., encompassing advanced wastewater treatment, water treatment, nutrient removal, and biosolids management.

In her new role, Dandach will augment Brown and Caldwell’s 75-year history of delivering transformative programs to meet resiliency, consent order, regulatory, and growth-driven capital improvements. She will direct a team of practitioners and partner with clients to bring generationally significant visions to reality through a portfolio of planning, design, construction, construction management, and commissioning services.

“I am delighted to welcome a leader of Diala’s stature to our growing Southern California business,” Dan Bunce, senior vice president, Brown and Caldwell. “Her extensive construction background and knowledge of multiple delivery methods will be key to optimizing program management and helping our clients keep communities and the environment safe.”

Dandach is a certified program management professional and design-build professional. For more information, visit www.brownandcaldwell.com.