ARLINGTON, Va. — The Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) launched an informational campaign aimed at helping school systems nationwide improve IAQ as a way to make schools safer for learning and teaching.

The campaign, which builds on an AHRI White Paper, “Anatomy of a Healthy School,” is designed to help building engineers maintain and design school buildings for occupancy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. AHRI, its 320 member manufacturers, and a host of allied associations will promote the IAQ message through social media, paid media in targeted digital publications, and video messaging designed to attract the maximum attention to a timely and very serious issue.

This digital campaign will focus on trade associations and education media sites that target education professionals; teachers; school administrators; and federal, state, and local education policymakers.

“America’s HVACR and water heating manufacturers, who make the most energy-efficient products available in the world today, are constantly innovating to advance the health, safety, comfort, and productivity of the American people,” said Stephen Yurek, president and CEO, AHRI. “This campaign demonstrates our industry’s continued commitment to our customers, who are also our family, friends, and neighbors. We hope that this crucial information is disseminated widely for the benefit of all.”

Information about the campaign, including key background material and digital collateral, is available at www.ahrinet.org/iaq.