U.S. Representatives Paul Tonko (D-NY) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) have introduced the Indoor Air Quality and Healthy Schools Act, a bipartisan bill aimed at improving indoor air quality (IAQ) in the nation's schools. The legislation has garnered widespread support from organizations representing health professionals, educators, and industry leaders.

The bill addresses a critical but often overlooked issue. While outdoor air pollution has received significant attention, indoor air quality has been largely neglected despite its major impact on public health. The Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Science Advisory Board has consistently ranked poor IAQ among the top five environmental risks to public health, and over 3 million people globally die prematurely each year from diseases caused by poor IAQ.

"Despite the immense and urgent threat poor indoor air quality poses, precious little has been done to address this issue," said Congressman Tonko. "Our bipartisan Indoor Air Quality and Healthy Schools Act gives EPA the tools to face this problem head-on, by taking action to establish science-based guidelines and promote effective tools and best practices to minimize indoor health risks."

The bill would ensure the EPA has the authority and resources necessary to better protect public health from poor indoor air quality. It updates, expands, and codifies the work of EPA's Indoor Environments Division; requires EPA to establish and regularly update a list of significant indoor contaminants, and develop health-based, voluntary guidelines to reduce exposure risks to these contaminants; directs EPA to develop or recognize one or more voluntary certifications for buildings designed, built, operated, and maintained to prevent or minimize indoor air health risks; and establishes a regularly updated national assessment of IAQ in schools and childcare facilities, and supports the development of technical assistance, guidelines, and best practices to improve the IAQ conditions of these facilities.

The legislation has the strong backing of organizations representing a wide range of stakeholders.

"SMACNA is proud to endorse the innovative Tonko-Fitzpatrick bipartisan School Indoor Air Quality and Healthy Schools Act," said Aaron Hilger, CEO of the Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors' National Association (SMACNA). "Our firms are leaders in the implementation of indoor air quality mechanical ventilation and filtration systems in existing buildings and facilities and in new construction projects. Our firms know well that countless schools nationwide will benefit from this extremely valuable federal effort to protect the health and well-being of America's school children, teachers, and educational employees."

Lynda Mitchell, CEO of the Allergy & Asthma Network, emphasized the importance of the bill for students with asthma and allergies.

"Ensuring good air quality in schools is essential for the health and well-being of students, particularly those with asthma and allergies. Poor air quality can exacerbate symptoms, leading to increased absenteeism and decreased academic performance," she said. "At Allergy & Asthma Network, we want cleaner, healthier indoor environments to support every child's right to breathe easy and learn effectively."

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), highlighted the impact of poor air quality on educators and students.

"Our schools are aging, our climate is changing, and teachers and students are suffering from worsening air quality and inadequate ventilation systems. It is affecting their health, and we have no choice but to address it immediately. Rep. Paul Tonko's bill takes critical steps to improve indoor air quality in schools across the country by establishing a national assessment program, providing technical assistance, and creating a voluntary certification program for buildings that meet the highest indoor-air-quality standards," he said. "This legislation will keep our educators and our kids healthy and will support student learning, and that must be a top priority."

The bill also has the support of environmental and health organizations.

"Every child deserves to breathe clean air, whether they're playing outside or learning in a classroom — and for far too long, indoor air quality in schools has been overlooked," said Elizabeth Bechard, senior policy analyst at Moms Clean Air Force. "EPA estimates that indoor levels of air pollution may routinely be two to five times higher than outdoor levels, and poor indoor air quality can lead to serious health problems and reduced learning and academic performance. Moms Clean Air Force is proud to endorse the Indoor Air Quality and Healthy Schools Act as a critical step towards protecting children's developing lungs and brains and creating the healthy school environments that they need to thrive."

The widespread support for the Indoor Air Quality and Healthy Schools Act reflects the recognition that improving indoor air quality in schools is a critical step towards protecting the health and well-being of the nation's students, teachers, and educational employees.