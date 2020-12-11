ROUND ROCK, Texas — Infinitum Electric’s IEq is an alternative solution to replace 30-year-old, insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs)-based VFDs. The high-efficiency silicon carbide (SiC) VFD offers a smaller, smarter, cooler, and more efficient motor controller with integrated IoT capabilities in one single unit.

Introduction of VFDs allowed both commercial and industrial applications the ability to vary the speeds of fan, pump, or compressor applications. This led to a step-change improvement in the industry’s overall energy consumption; however, one limiting factor remained —the VFDs efficiency stagnated at ~88-94%.

Infinitum’s new Silicon Carbide IEq delivers the latest step-change improvements to motor control efficiency, size, and packaging, enabling OEMs and end users to deploy the technology in more varied environments. Additionally, it includes tightly integrated IoT sensors for vibration, temperature, power, etc., a microcontroller and a one-way “data diode” IoT cellular modem gateway, which enables OEMs and end users overseeing multiple facilities to more easily aggregate this data across thousands of installations, enabling deeper insights into the performance and reliability of their application. The onboard controller analyzes the high-speed IoT sensor data in real-time to provide immediate predictive analytics back to end users. This innovation allows a wide range of OEMs to rethink how they deploy VFDs in new ways not previously available.

