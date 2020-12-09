DETROIT — SmithGroup, one of the nation’s leading integrated design firms, has hired Carla Hill to serve as director of business development for its Detroit and Pittsburgh offices. As a regional resource, Hill will support the company’s higher education and health practices, expanding the firm’s opportunity pipeline and connecting clients in need of planning, design, and strategy expertise with SmithGroup specialists in these markets.

Hill possesses more than 27 years of experience in the design and construction industry. She will lead efforts to grow the firm’s already significant national portfolio of college, university, and health care projects, with a focus on broadening SmithGroup’s presence in Indiana, Ohio, and western Pennsylvania.

“Carla understands the complex challenges impacting institutions across the Midwest and is passionate about partnering with clients to create solutions that position them for future success,” said Jeff Hausman, AIA, director of SmithGroup’s Detroit and Pittsburgh offices. “She will build strategic connections that enable organizations to remain resilient in their evolving markets.”

SmithGroup’s higher education practice transforms campuses across all scales, encompassing a range of expertise from campus master plans and placemaking to specialized facilities for health sciences, professional education, STEM, and more. College and university clients in the region include Ball State University, Bowling Green State University, Carnegie Melon University, Indiana University, Ohio State University, Temple University, University of Cincinnati, and University of Pittsburgh, among others.

SmithGroup’s health practice is a leader in solving the most complex problems in health care delivery, patient experience, and long-term value creation. This nationwide team of interdisciplinary experts creates solutions that redefine health care and improve operations in human-centered settings. Among the firm’s clients are some of the most innovative academic medical centers and hospitals in the U.S. and abroad, including Ascension Health, Boston Medical Center, Covenant Health, McLaren Health Care, Trinity Health, University of Michigan Health System, the University of Virginia, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and many more.

Hill earned an MBA from St. Mary’s College of California and graduated from Indiana University Bloomington with a bachelor’s degree in marketing. She is a member of the Hendricks Regional Health Foundation Committee and Indiana Health Executive Network Programs Committee, among other local charitable and professional organizations. For more information, visit www.smithgroup.com.