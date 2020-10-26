WASHINGTON — The Associated Air Balance Council (AABC) installed new officers and directors for 2020-2022 during its 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting, which coincided with 55th anniversary of the organization’s founding.

“I’m proud to represent AABC, an association with a long and distinguished history in the HVAC industry,” said newly elected president Mike Kelly, of American Testing Inc. in Baltimore. “AABC has put many exciting new programs in place over the past few years under the leadership of BJ Link, and I look forward to building on that work and continuing to ensure AABC’s place as the premiere association of certified test and balance professionals.”

Since 1965, AABC has maintained stringent membership requirements that ensure its members’ independence, objectivity, integrity, and technical expertise. To this day, AABC’s foremost objective is to safeguard the reputation, competence, and independence of the council and TAB profession. Efforts to promote state-of-the-art TAB procedures and services through technical papers and other publications led to the development of the AABC National Standards; among the industry’s first ANSI-accredited comprehensive standards for field measurement and instrumentation.

Newly elected members include president, Michael S. Kelly, American Testing Inc.; executive vice president, Gaylon Richardson, Engineered Air Balance Co. Inc.; secretary/treasurer, Douglas R. Meacham, Kahoe Air Balance Company; vice president/eastern zone-1, Brian G. Venn, Mechanical Testing Inc.; vice president/central zone-2, Josh Green, Environmental Test & Balance; vice president/western zone-3, Robert Kolnes, TABITT LLC; immediate past president, Benjiman J. Link, United Testing & Balancing Inc.; and director of the Canadian chapter, Tony Mohammed, Air Movement Services Ltd. For more information on AABC certifications, AIA-approved TAB Journal, and technical webinars, visit www.aabc.com.