Adam Coffey, CEO of Coolsys, Honored by Orange County Business Journal

BREA, Calif. — The Orange County Business Journal recognized Adam Coffey, CEO of CoolSys, in its annual OC 50 Special Report. Known as the Orange County Business Journal’s Annual Inventory of Influence, the special report features the most influential business leaders and individuals in Orange County, California, who have risen in their careers and professional endeavors beyond their peers.

“It’s an honor to be recognized among the most accomplished business leaders in Orange County,” Coffey said. “I’d like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude for those who have supported me in my endeavors and to share this recognition with the hard-working team of employees at CoolSys who have been instrumental to fulfilling my vision for the company’s growth and success.”

In the past year, Coffey has led CoolSys to accelerated growth and industry leadership through a series of mergers and acquisitions that have expanded the company’s nationwide footprint and capabilities.

Coffey has been known for building strong employee-centered cultures and managing in fast-growth environments throughout his career. Over the last two decades, he has been president and CEO of three leading national service companies within different industries. He is also a published author of “The Private Equity Playbook,” which was released last year. Coffey is a former GE executive, a veteran of the U.S. Army, and a graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles' (UCLA's), executive program in management as well as GE’s John F. Welch Leadership Academy.

The OC 50 Special Report was published in the May 25 edition of Orange County Business Journal and features profiles on the key executives, entrepreneurs, financiers, academics, and others who play key roles in shaping Orange County’s business landscape.