Aquatherm’s Jim Paschal Honored by Plastics Pipe Institute’s Building and Construction Division

LINDON, Utah — Jim Paschal, P.E., LEED AP, chief technology officer, Aquatherm North America, has been named Member of the Year by the Building and Construction Division of the Plastics Pipe Institute (PPI).

Paschal has been chair of the PPI Polypropylene Pressure Pipe Steering Committee since its inception in 2017. He has led efforts to update product standards for polypropylene piping systems and is working to develop a new ASTM test method for PP-R and PP-RCT materials. Paschal has been instrumental in defining the type of work to be initiated and keeping members engaged.

“As chair of PPI’s Polypropylene Pressure Pipe Steering Committee, Jim Paschal is generous with his expertise about PP piping systems,” said Lance MacNevin, P.Eng., director of engineering, PPI. “He is instrumental in the development of technical projects and building consensus among committee members. For example, Jim is leading efforts to update several product standards for polypropylene piping systems.”

“I’ve worked with PPI in various capacities for many years and have always had great respect for everything this organization and the members do to promote the safe and effective use of plastic piping,” Paschal said. “I’m incredibly honored to have received this award from the PPI Building and Construction Division.”

The mission of the PPI is to advance the acceptance and use of plastic pipe systems through research, education, technical expertise, and advocacy. For more information, visit www.plasticpipe.org.