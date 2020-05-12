Expanded TrilliumSeries™ Adiabatic Products – Baltimore Aircoil Company

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Aircoil Company (BAC) is proud to introduce an expansion to its TrilliumSeries™ Adiabatic Products. The expanded offering includes fluid cooler models for low-charge refrigeration applications and software enhancements for all models that optimize fan energy use based on system conditions. Further, these enhancements add flexibility to user control in winter and nighttime operation. TrilliumSeries Adiabatic Products already have thousands of installations worldwide with CO2, HFC, and Ammonia applications.

The TrilliumSeries Adiabatic Products combine the best of evaporative and dry cooling to optimize energy and water savings for commercial and industrial refrigeration applications. Users can reduce peak and annual energy use by 44% verses traditional air-cooled products or reduce water use by 90% verses traditional evaporative products. Users also can save on refrigerant charge with coil volumes reduced up to 90% compared to traditional equipment.

BAC’s innovative EcoFlex Controls and unique cleansing circulation system maximize the adiabatic pre-cooling effect and fluid cooling during wet operation and minimizes water consumption, reducing total cost of ownership for the owner. Users realize minimized maintenance with cleansing cycles; daily self-clean protocols; and unique, easy-to-remove, coated pre-cooler pads. BAC backs up its products with best-in-class support, customized selection and on-site startup assistance.

In addition, users can now apply the new TrilliumSeries Adiabatic Products in an even wider set of conditions and locations with its enhanced control flexibility. The day/night mode allows enhanced fan control for sound-sensitive applications. Individual digital fan control allows for winter fan shutoff on units serving multiple refrigeration racks. Lastly, artificial intelligence for fan control allows for optimized system energy efficiency even when no external fan signal is provided.

TrilliumSeries Adiabatic Fluid Cooler models reduce refrigerant charge and footprint compared to typical condenser systems, which are particularly important on systems using hydrocarbon refrigerants. TrilliumSeries Adiabatic Fluid Coolers are available across the full range of sizes with low hydraulic-pressure-drop configurations to minimize system energy usage. For more information, visit www.baltimoreaircoil.com/TS.