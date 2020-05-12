RSES, ESCO Institute Announce Training Alliance

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. — The Refrigeration Service Engineers Society (RSES) and the ESCO Institute have created a new HVACR technician training alliance.

The organizations have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) under which the organizations have agreed to collaborate to improve the technical competency of the HVACR industry. Each organization currently is striving for the same goals but have each been doing so only addressing part of the industry. Through this collaborative effort, they are aiming to create a cradle-to-grave educational pathway for the HVACR Industry.

“ESCO and RSES have independently worked toward this shared goal for many years now,” said Lori Schiavo, executive vice president, RSES. “Together, we are stronger as we share the same goal of ensuring that this great industry is maintained by the very best students, technicians, facility managers, and contractors who are learning, continuing to learn and are already in the field making a difference each day. What better way to ‘feed the RSES Member stream’ of properly educated individuals who will be running the show in the next few years than to affiliate with an organization that has long had its finger on the pulse of the very system that molds these individuals from students to qualified professionals. We look forward to what the future holds for us and our respective customers.”

ESCO and RSES share a common goal of educating the industry, said Renee Tomlinson, executive director of ESCO Institute.

“While each organization has a slightly different focus, the amalgamation of the talent and resources of these two organizations in the various areas of overlapping efforts could lead to producing a more unified, skilled and stronger industry,” she said.

ESCO Institute and its affiliates have long been devoted to improving the technical education process for the future workforce. Similarly, RSES has been helping the current workforce improve their skills for more than 80 years. Creating an alliance between these organizations establishes a transitional pathway throughout each stage of ones HVACR career (student, apprentice, journeyman, instructor). In doing so, the needs of the HVACR industry will be better served, making changes in how technicians are trained, which will result in stronger outcomes.

For more information, visit www.rses.org.